LAHORE - Pakistan equities remained dull during Wednesday's session as investors are looking for a new trigger apart from pending amnesty scheme. Proposed budgetary measures are leading rally in stocks like 1) Fauji Foods (FFL +3%), where government is considering to reduce import duty on powder milk to 5%, 2) Fauji Fertilizer (FFC, +1%) and Lotte Chemicals (LOTCHEM, +2%), where government is considering removal/reduction of GIDC. The benchmark Index (KSE100) closed flat at 46,486, gaining 10 points.

Gas utility companies like Sui Northern Gas Pipeline (SNGP) and Sui Southern Gas Pipeline (SSGC) gained 2% and 3% in their values respectively, as both companies are seeking increase in gas tariff.

Top five stocks PSO (+2.6%), FFC (+1.3%), PPL (+0.6%), SNGP (+1.7%) & FFBL (+4.1%), withheld 81pts from the index whereas stocks including UBL (-1.9%), POL (-1.1%), EFERT (-1.6%), FCCL (-2.5%) & ENGRO (-0.6%) added 96pts to the index gain. Ecopack Limited (ECOP) notified exchange about successful completion of its BMR of two Preform injection machine, that will boost the company's production capacity by 92%.

The SECP has decided to place limit/conditions for investment in listed securities, where the company or trust intend to make an investment out of the fund/trust in bonds, redeemable capital, debt securities or instruments, etc.