islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University has re-launched teacher training programmes (M.Ed and B.Ed) from the new semester, spring 2018 in line with the guidelines, set by the Higher Education Commission (HEC). The admissions will remain open till April 16; it was announced here on Wednesday via a news release.

The one year M.Ed comprises of five categories, elementary teacher education, teacher education, distance and non-formal education, science education and special education. The University has also offered one and half year B.Ed programme, with the eligibility of MA/MSc qualification. Graduates of BS or BA (Hon-4 years) second division are qualified to take admission in the programme.

Elementary education, secondary teacher education and science education four year-duration is also being offered. Eligibility for this program is intermediate (2nd division).

According to the Director Admission, curriculum and teaching pattern of the teaching-related programs has been revised to ensure the quality, as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui. While reviewing the programmes, the University has been trying to make certain that their qualified teachers should be the best ones in the educational field, said Dean Education Dr Nasir Mahmood.

The HEC has converted one-year B.Ed programme into four year on the basis of F.A. and FSc Education. The AIOU is one of the leading universities in Pakistan that is offering B.Ed. PTC AND CT since very beginning and their beneficiaries are in thousands all over the country, particularly females. The University’s teaching programs are very popular in the country, with the highest enrolment, out of 1.3 million students.