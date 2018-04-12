Share:

KARACHI - Another provincial legislator Anwer Raza affiliated with Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan on Wednesday along with other 40 workers announced joining Kamal‘s led Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP). Raza made this announcement while addressing a press conference at PSP headquarter Pakistan House along with PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal and President Anis Qaimkhani.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamal said that MQM enjoys about 85 percent of Karachi mandate but still failed to deliver. MQM never took the people issues serious, neither the matters were raised on the assembly floor nor protested over the injustice with people. He said recently KE load shedding across the city has increased the miseries of people and keeping in view the situation I would ask party legislators to contact KE administration. Ask them how long this chapter would be continued and what measures the private power company taking in view to provide relief to the citizen, said Kamal and asked Karachiites to get ready of for a protest drive against KE as party is not going to tolerate the situation further.

PSP chairman further said that party is not going to take any move to change the opposition leader in provincial assembly and party would support incumbent opposition leader only if he perform his duties honestly. People should do politics on the topic of switching parties as we still moving with the agenda to bring all the entities on a single platform. PSP is progressing day by day and it will form the next government in Sindh with support of like mind parties claimed Kamal.

MQM has turned into a group of opportunists and since long it has been ignoring the key issues of voters said Anwer Raza while talking to the media men. MQM has nothing to with the miseries of people and entire leadership is in run to get the ruling slot of the party. after realizing the entire situation, I decided to join PSP as Kamal is moving with an ideology to work for the betterment of people without any discrimination, added Raza.