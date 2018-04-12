Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tributes to student leader Shaheed Najeeb Ahmed on his 28th martyrdom anniversary being observed today.

In his message on the occasion, the PPP Chairman said that PSF leader Shaheed Najeeb Ahmed rallied students providing a strong leadership to students of Karachi to fight dictatorship and terrorism.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further said that PSF leaders sacrificed their blood for peace in Karachi and saluted Shaheed Najeeb Ahmed and his comrades for their valiant and brave struggle. He said that PSF leaders put strong resistance against ethnic and religious groups and in 1990’s hundreds of PSF workers were ruthlessly killed to eliminate the youth leadership and promote extremist trends and rightist students organizations in the universities and colleges in Karachi.