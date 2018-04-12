Share:

KARACHI - Anti-Car lifting Cell (ACLC) claimed to have arrested three accused persons of inter provincial gang of car lifter in raids conducted in Gulistan-e-Juhar area and Baluchistan.

ACLC police said that the raids have been conducted on a tip off in Gulistan-e-Juhar area and Khuzdar, Baluchistan while arrested three accused persons including Qasim, Zafar Ali and Jawad Ali. ACLC claimed to have recovered four cars from the possession of accused persons. Police said that the gang of car lifter is comprising nine members and have had snatched more than 50 vehicles from Karachi.

Police said that the culprits used to snatch and steel cars while placed government number plate to shift the vehicle from Karachi to Jhall Magsi area of Baluchistan. Police have started investigation of the accused persons to recovered rest of the cars and to arrest the other accomplices of the gang.

On the other side, Rangers claimed to have arrested at least 11 accused persons in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of city. The accused persons arrested were including Imran Mali associated with MQM London wanted to the police in various cases of street crimes. Rangers also arrested an accused Ubaid in raid conducted in Garden area wanted to the police in various cases of target killing. Rangers also raided in Nabi Bux, Garden and Eidgha localities while arrested five accused persons including Zubair, Wasim, Hassam, Usama and Arsalan. The accused persons were allegedly involved in various cases of street crimes and other criminal activities.

Two more accused persons rangers arrested were including Jamal Din and Abdul Ghafoor wanted to the police in drug paddling. During raids rangers claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from the possession of accused persons.

Meanwhile, Karachi police claimed to have arrested at least 112 accused persons involved in various sort of criminal activities. The accused persons arrested after some 68 raids and operations conducted in different parts of the city. The accused persons arrested were involved in different kind of criminal activities while police claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.