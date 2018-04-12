Share:

islamabad - CCTV Cameras have been installed at all the offices of Capital Development Authority headquarters and in order to ensure round the clock monitoring, a control room has been established at the CDA Headquarters.

The project of installation of CCTV Cameras was initiated a few months ago on the directions of Member Administration, Muhammad Yasir Pirzada. After completion of tendering process, the contract was awarded and now these cameras have been made fully functional.

Member Administration, CDA, Muhammad Yasir Pirzada said that these cameras would help effective monitoring of offices at CDA headquarters. He said that a total 75 cameras have been installed at CDA headquarters including 66 static cameras, 05 revolving and 05 fish eye cameras which have been installed at entry and exit points of the offices while CDA petrol pump adjacent to the headquarters would also be monitored through these latest cameras.

Yasir Pirzada said that the project of installation of CCTV cameras was started to ensure monitoring of the CDA headquarters and to improve its security, in line with modern standards.

He said that the project has been successfully completed and a control room of these cameras has also been established at the headquarters where staff will monitor recording through cameras round the clock in different shifts.

He said that the backup recording of these cameras would also be maintained on a daily basis to seek assistance if required. He further informed that 05 LCDs have also been installed in the control room for monitoring purpose.

Member Administration, said that prior to this there were few CCTV Cameras which were installed at different locations of CDA Headquarters, however, due to improper repair and maintenance most of these were out of order for which he directed to install new cameras and now effective monitoring of all the offices would be possible.