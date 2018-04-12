Share:

islamabad - Dozens of female daily wages teachers, on the 100th day of their strike, marched to the residence of minister of state for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) and staged a protest sit-in to demand the release of their salaries.

The teaching and non-teaching daily wage employees of Federal Directorate of Education (EDU) have been on protest for the last one hundred days for not receiving salaries since the last eight months. They are also protesting the non-regularization of the service structure.

The female teachers reached the residence of CADD minister Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry at Chattah Bakhtawar to mount pressure on him to resolve their issue.

The female teachers in a day-long protest blocked the main entrance of the minister’s house and chanted slogans against him.

“CADD minister must stop the financial exploitation of teachers,” teachers enchanted.

The protestors said that CADD minister, during his tenure, failed to fulfil his promise and the teachers will continue their protest till the issue is resolved.

“Non-payment of the salaries has increased the financial burden on the low-income segment of the society,” said Rabia Waheed a teacher in protest.

She said that the large-scale protest by teachers has affected the academic activities at educational institutions.

The non-serious behaviour of the government has created problems for the teaching employees as they are running from pillar to post for their basic right of salaries.

CADD minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhary later held talks with teachers and assured the resolution of the issue on priority basis.

The minister said that he will request for regularization of employees in the next hearing of the case in court. He blamed the bureaucracy for creating hurdles in solving the matter.

“The daily wages employees issue will be also raised in next cabinet meeting,” he said.