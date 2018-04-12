Share:

LODHRAN-Speakers during a ceremony said that the only way to get prosperity is to promote education so the teachers pay their key role for the purpose and fulfill the national obligation.

They expressed these remarks while addressing the inauguration ceremony of students’ enrolment campaign at District Council Hall Lodhran.

Addressing the ceremony, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ishtiaq Ahmad Javed said that promotion of education was the government’s first priority. CEO Education Mian Ismail said that education was the only way through which we can maintain our identity in the world.

Later, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ishtiaq Javed distributed school bags and water bottles to the children. The ceremony was held under the chair of CEO Education Ismail while Assistant Commissioner Asif Hayyat and DMO Mukhtar were the guest of honour.