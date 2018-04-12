Share:

OKARA-A delegation of Food Engineering Department (FED) of Agriculture University Faisalabad (AUF) educated the potato growers regarding the utilisation of potato in different shapes and methods.

For this purpose, they initiated to invent small machinery which could help small farmers particularly in their farming chores and save the spoiling of potato crop ingredients. Likewise other food crops could also be utilised in different methods and shapes. The delegation heads told them about the waxing method to save a crop particularly citrus from being spoiled which could save food items without putting them in cold storage.

Assistant Executive Engineer Sania Iftikhar, lecturer Ihtesham Akram and their 49 male and female students of final year visited the Potato Growers Society. They were hosted by Maqsood Ahmad and other members. In a gathering of farmers, the AUF group leaders apprised the audience of their aim of their visit to Okara.