LOS ANGELES:- Cardi B says the pressures of fame have made her anxious. The 25-year-old rap star is currently one of the most in-demand musicians in the world, but Cardi has admitted she’s finding it increasingly difficult to write catchy tunes because of the expectations surrounding her. She confessed: ‘’To me, it’s not been easy writing. This has been the hardest thing ever. It’s not easy to focus on a song because the type of pressure everyone has put on me. ‘’Like, at first when I was doing music it was fun and I was so eager to get in the studio all the time. Now, I get anxiety when I go to the studio because everybody is like expecting some crazy magic from me.