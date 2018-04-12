Share:

LAHORE - Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad on Wednesday failed to turn up at NAB office for an inquiry into Ashiana housing scam.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had summoned him. The inquiry was against the management of Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC).

Sources said the NAB team was sure that Fawad would attend its office, otherwise, he could be summoned through the court of law. They said the NAB chairman was also authorised to issue arrest orders for any accused having failed to comply with the bureau summons.

A NAB officer, to a question about Fawad, said bureau had no plan to arrest Fawad in near future, legal way would be adopted and more summons would be issued to him to appear before the NAB.

Sources in NAB said M/S Latif and Sons and M/S ConPro were two competitors in the Ashiana Iqbal bidding and the contract was awarded to M/S Latif and Sons, offering the lowest rates. After award of the contract, the CM office initiated an inquiry with the intention to oust the winning contractor.

They further claimed that Fawad, then secretary to Punjab CM, called the Ashiana Iqbal project director in his office and intimidated him, levelling false allegations of wrongdoings in the award of contract of Aashiana Iqbal to M/S Latif and Sons. He also directed him to cancel this contract illegally.

Project Director Moazzam Ali revealed in his statement that Fawad also met the PLDC CEO in his office when he (Moazzam Ali) was present there.

He further stated that Fawad pressurised the PLDC CEO to cancel the contract awarded to M/S Latif and Sons in the last days of the Punjab government (March 2013) and award the same to M/S ConPro, the complainant firm.