islamabad - Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation on Wednesday auctioned some high value commercial plots in sector G-13 and G-14 Islamabad. There were a total 33 commercial plots of class 3 shopping centres, which are located in all sub-sectors of G-13 and sub-sector G-14/4. These commercial plots have high investment potential. The open auction was held on April 10- 11 at a local hotel in sector G-5/2, Islamabad. Auction started on 10am which continued till 4pm and all the commercial plots were sold through open bidding.