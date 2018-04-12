Share:

FJWU organises alumni dinner

RAWALPINDI: The placement office of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organised an alumni dinner in the varsity, informed a spokesperson on Wednesday.

A large number of Alumni from the batch of 2001 to 2017 attended the dinner, she said. She added that the dinner was organized to help alumni from the past seventeen years to keep in touch with each other, share information and experiences to provide them with opportunities for professional development and networking.

VC Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir welcomed the alumni and said that she was proud of all the achievements of the alumni and thanked them for attending the event. Some former students shared their experiences as how Fatima Jinnah Women University had empowered them to become successful in their practical life. Entrepreneur Sara Rubab Khan, Sub Inspector Amna Shoaib, and Financial Officer USEFP Maira Zahoor, shared their life experiences. Placement officer Humera Sadia thanked the alumni for their participation and the administration to provide an opportunity to organize such a beautiful event.

The program concluded with a dinner and a musical performance.–Staff Reporter

Stage play titled ‘Land Mafia’ held at RAC

RAWALPINDI: A stage play titled “Land Mafia” was presented at the auditorium of Rawalpindi Arts Council to highlight the social issue here on Wednesday.

According to the spokesman of RAC, the play was written and directed by Zulfiqar Ali Awan while the cast included senior artist Masood Khawaja, Yar Muhammad, Shabir Shah, Shagufta Khan, Shahid Bhola, Jhalak Ali, Saeed Anwar, Ali Shan, Nirmal, Liaqat Shah, Anjum Abbassi and others.

A large number of students of educational institutions and people belonging to various walks of life also watched the play and appreciated the efforts of the actors. The play was based on true stories of land grabbing and other property issues.

He added that the aim of the play was to provide a neat and clean entertainment facility to the people of twin cities.–Staff Reporter