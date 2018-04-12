Share:

islamabad - The German Embassy in collaboration with Ajoka will organize theatre performance “Chaak Chakkar” on April 20 at Pakistan National Council of the Arts.

The play is an Urdu adaptation of Bracht’s play “The Caucasian Chalk Circle”.

The play originally premiered in 1948, it is a great example of Brecht’s “epic theatre”. The play is a parable about the servant of a rich ruler who takes care of the royal baby, abandoned by his mother while running away after being overthrown. The story was based on a Chinese legend and placed in the Soviet Union around the end of the World War II. Brecht uses the legend to present the question of social ownership and the greed and selfishness of the capitalist society. The play was first performed by Ajoka in 1985 at the Goethe Institute Lahore.