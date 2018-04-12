Share:

islamabad - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Engr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman has said that the government is committed to promote quality education in the country.

The Federal Minister was addressing the audience as Chief Guest of the launching ceremony of Non-Formal Education Management Information System (NFMIS) Web Version at the main Auditorium of the Academy of Educational Planning and Management (AEPAM) here on Wednesday.

He said that the government has always been keen to improve the quality of education in the country. The Federal Minister appreciated AEPAM for launching NFEMIS web version in collaboration with JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency), and said that AEPAM today is a vibrant organization.

He said that the collection of data regarding non-formal education is very important and it manifests that we are moving forward also in the field of non-formal education in the country. The Federal Minister emphasized upon the importance of non-formal education and said that paying special attention towards non-formal education is also very important. “We cannot progress without focusing on non-formal education in the country”, he said.

The Federal Minister said that it was because of the present government’s special attention towards education that the number of the out of school children has dropped phenomenally and enrolment in schools has drastically increased in the country.

The Federal Minister further said that the educational assessment is very important and without assessment we cannot move forward. He said assessment not only helps in identifying the shortcomings but also acts as a supporting tool to know more about improvements.

He further said that in order to compete in international assessment study, we will participate in the international TIMSS study (Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study) this year.

Mr. Tojo Yasuhiro, Country Chief Representative, JICA Pakistan appreciated AEPAM and JICA’s teams that contributed their skills in launching the NFEMIS. He highlighted the importance of data especially in non-formal education sub-sector and said that the data will certainly help in improving the quality of the delivery and managing the programmes effectively and efficiently.

He encouraged the contributors to keep working with the same zeal an zest and continue to update NFEMIS and use for planning and policy making purpose.

Chairperson NCHD Razina Alam Khan addressed the event and said that the availability of online data base for non-formal education will eliminate all doubts that were associated with NFE data previously. She emphasized that this software will accomplish the formal EMIS and will enrich the data bank that is available at a national level. She valued the work that JICA has done in realizing the dream of online data management and using the same in management.