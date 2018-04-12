Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Kh Imran Nazir has said that the government was taking measures for lowering malnutrition indicators in the province.

Addressing the seminar on Nutrition National Perspective: Role of Provinces organized by Planning & Development Department, Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Cell on Wednesday, he said that the department has devised strategies and programs to address the problem of malnutrition in all 36 districts.

The minister said the department was prioritizing the challenge of malnutrition in southern Punjab that depicted the highest rates in the province. He appreciated the P&D Department for gathering all key stakeholders for devising a pragmatic way forward.

Chairman P&D Board Jehanzeb Khan stressed the need to improve mother and child nutrition. Pakistan is losing US$ 7.6 billion or 3% of its GDP due malnutrition, he said. “We must wage war against malnutrition and hunger. It was not just food security but enhancing future economic growth and sustainable development.

Director General Punjab Food Authority Noor ul Amin Mengal, Member (Health, Nutrition & Population) P&D Board Dr Shabana Haider, Additional Director IRMNCH Dr Akhter Rahseed, Saleem Masih, Sheheryar Memom, Sabina Baloch, Dr Kashif Nazir and Dr Javed Akberalso addressed the seminar.

Workshop

The two-day training workshop on “Strategic Communication” organized by the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting at the National School of Public Policy (Staff College) concluded here on Wednesday.

The training workshop focused on developing skills and knowledge of senior government officers on how to interact with media in crisis situation. The aim of training workshop was also to enable officers to understand the role of media in conveying incidents of violence and during any crisis.

The training was conducted by senior professionals and experts in the field of media and communication.

The participants took keen interest in the interactive sessions and mock exercise meant to build their confidence in managing media during any national level emergency.

The participants appreciated the module of training and lauded the efforts of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. They considered it as service to the country to help develop a meaningful communication mechanism. This was the fifth training workshop arranged by the Pakistan Peace Collective, a project of the ministry of information and broadcasting at the Staff College.