Sunny bright summers have entered our city causing discomfort for the helpless people who are fighting with load shedding along with intolerable heat. Many people have lost their lives a couple of years ago in life threatening heatstroke. Some safety measures had been taken last year but those were not enough because casualties in lieu of heatstroke are still present. Government should take notice and make as many as possible heatstroke s camps throughout the city so that it becomes convenient for both rich and poor to get first aid on time. Las t but not the least civilians should be informed about the heat stroke one week before the heat waves.

SYEDA MARIUM ZEHRA ZAIDI,

Karachi, April 9.