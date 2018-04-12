Share:

KARACHI - Karachi University’s (KU) Department of Mass Communication on Wednesday organised a seminar on Journalistic Ethics at KU.

Senior journalists, educationists and a large number of media students attended the event.

Expressing his views senior journalist Mazhar Abbas said current era is the period of unauthentic and false news, adding false and negative news are spread in the whole world.

He said now some actors in garb of journalists are ruling TV channels. He said media must not broadcast unauthentic news.

Laws on defamation on media should be tightened on pattern of the UK to protect the dignity of individuals and organisations. He added that there is a war of rating among our media channels where news items are prioritised on the basis of their market value and rating. Former secretary Karachi Press Club Alauddin Khanzada said that journalistic ethics are the basic part of journalism but these days they are being openly ignored.

Dr Tauseef Ahmed Khan said that media has become a tool of agenda, and not communication.

It is necessary that an independent body controls the media rather a government organisation so that the related issues and complaints could be addressed adequately.

Pemra Council of Complaints Chairman Sindh Professor Inaam Bari said that many journalists are not fulfilling journalistic ethics; therefore. Journalist community and organisations face embarrassment. Media organisations must guide their journalists to follow the journalistic ethics.

Department of Mass Communication Chairman Professor Dr Seemi Naghmana Tahir said that in today’s era of technology, it is hard to distinguish between true and false news.

Journalists of tomorrow must be aware of ethics of media and journalism for their future career.