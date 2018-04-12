Share:

IHA Entertainment acquires the shares of IRK Films

KARACHI (PR): IHA Entertainmenthas acquired the shares of IRK Films in pursuit of providing premium content to audiences Internationally and locally.

IRK Films will continue to be the flagship of ‘IHA Entertainment’ for productions and to showcase new talent, explore different genres in Films, exciting concepts for TVC’s and Drama Serials as well as opening its second office in the hub of Karachi.

IRK Films was formed by Imran Raza Kazmi in 2012, introducing superstars like Ahmed Ali Akbar (Siyaah), Hareem Farooq (Siyaah), Hania Aamir (Janaan) and 14 theatrical artists in (Parchi).

The combination of IHA’s expertise and resources across the content ecosystem will enable us to improve Entertainment offerings and maximize revenues while gaining increased customer insights for content consumption and enhance Global Distribution.

CarFirst releases top cars demands

LAHORE (PR): CarFirst - Pakistan’s leading used-car trading platform has released the top cars demands. CarFirst gathered internal data for March 2018 to derive the market trends of the highly demanded cars in April-May.

Toyota is likely to remain top of the charts with these three models: Corolla 1.6 GLi Auto/AltisAulto (2011-14); Vitz FL Package (2000-05); Premio (2003-06). Suzuki is expected to follow suit with two of its most highly demanded models: Suzuki Alto (2010-12); Wagon R (2015-17). Suzuki Wagon R recently underwent a minor drop in demand due to availability of other car models within the same price range.

The demand graph is likely to remain stable in April-May, with exception of slight changes. Honda City 1.3 Prosmetic (2011-14) is also expected to maintain its previous demand trend with slight likelihood of surge.

Huawei wins two awards

LAHORE (PR): Huawei’s SmartSite wireless deployment solution has won two “Oscars” of industrial design: Germany’s iF and Reddot prizes. The awards went to SmartSite in recognition of its artistic and practical design as well as its functionality. SmartSite was cited as “an easy way to realize site digitization with one button to fulfill site sensors’ connection.

DTI uplifting Thar Community

LAHORE (PR): Descon Technical Institute (DTI) is making major contributions to the Thar community in collaboration with Engro Powergen Thar Limited(EPTL) and Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC).

DTI was established in 1998 to provide education and training in vocational and technical skills to the underprivileged and unemployed of Pakistan.

DTI has been providing training in technical skills to the youth in the Thar community. Once training has been completed they also assist the trainees to find placements in the local industry.

SAP NOW event held

LAHORE (PR): Excellence Delivered (ExD) in partnership with SAP organized a SAP NOW event in Lahore. This event focused on the new strategies that are a part of the SAP 2020vision.

The SAP NOW event highlighted the relevance of SAP to the landscape of Pakistan and discussed how data and digital are a key part of the modern business environment.

At the event in Lahore, Sajjad Syed, CEO ExD and senior members of SAP, including Saquib Ahmad, Managing Director, SAP Pakistan and Andy Froemmel, Head of Cloud SAP (Saudia Arabia and MENA North), provided an outline for the future of innovation in business, and how they planned to support their various markets to increase confidence in the brand.

Shaukat Khanum opens 2 Collection Centres in DHA

LAHORE (PR): Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) now expanded its network of laboratory collection centres in DHA, Lahore.

Two new centres were inaugurated in commercial markets of H-Block (Phase 1) and DD-Block (Phase 4) which are in addition to the four existing ones in DHA, Lahore.

SKMCH&RC operates a state of the art pathology laboratory, which performs wide array of tests. In addition to Shaukat Khanum Hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar and the diagnostic centres in Karachi and Lahore, it now has a network of approximately200 lab collection centre in 70 cities of Pakistan.

The Chief Medical Officer of SKMT, Dr Muhammed Aasim Yusuf, inaugurated these laboratory collection centres on Monday evening. Addressing on the occasion, he said, “Considering the restricted mobility within DHA these days due to ongoing road works and infrastructure development, management of SKMT embarked upon the idea of opening two more lab collection centres in the densely populated sectors of DHA; purely for the convenience of patients& attendants residing in this community.”

Unicef representative presents credentials to FM

ISLAMABAD (PR): The new UNICEF Representative in Pakistan, Ms Aida Girma-Melaku, met the Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and presented her credentials. She recently arrived in the country and assumed charge of her office.

The foreign minister welcomed Ms Girma-Melaku and appreciated Unicef’s continued support to Pakistan’s National Development Programme, especially in the context of improving social indicators pertaining to children and women in the country.

The minister said that polio eradication, reduction in child mortality and addressing similar social issues are common priorities for the government and Unicef. He assured Ms Girma-Melaku of all his support in Unicef’s pursuit of its mandate in Pakistan.

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful & DIB achieve Rs3b mark

KARACHI (PR): Pak-Qatar Family Takaful has achieved yet another milestone by generating over Rs. 3 billion Banca Takaful business with its first partner Dubai Islamic Bank.

The 9 year old business portfolio that commenced in October 2009 has now crossed Rs3.05 billion with 9,000 customers across Pakistan availing various BancaTakaful products via Dubai Islamic Bank. Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan and FWU AG Pakistan recently celebrated over Rs3 billion milestone BancaTakaful relationship as business partners offering Takaful products nationwide.

A special ceremony was held by Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan and FWU AG Pakistan to mark this milestone at DIB’s Banca Takaful Family Gala 2018.

The CEO of Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan, Junaid Ahmed, CEO of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Nasir Ali Syed and Country Head FWU AG Pakistan Branch, M Azam Khan were present at the occasion along with senior management teams of respective organizations.

Solar power plant installed at UCP

LAHORE (PR): University of Central Punjab Pro-Rector Prof Dr Muhamamd Zafarullah formally inaugurated the 0.5 MW Grid Tied Solar Power Plant installed at University of Central Punjab Lahore.

UCP is the first university in Pakistan to convert to solar energy for electricity production. With the installation of 0.5 MW Grid Tied Solar Power Plant, UCP shall be experiencing a production of 710 Mega Watt Hour per annum consequently reducing the carbon emission by 392 tons every year.

The said installation of a 0.5 MW Solar Power Plant was successfully completed and commissioned in a record period of 3 months.

On this auspicious occasion, an MoU was also signed between UCP and Premier Energy.

Under this MoU, both the partners shall collaborate in sharing the knowledgebase, database, human resource, conducting trainings and workshops, setting up of solar lab for practical training of engineering students and relevant activities to bridge the gap between Academia and Corporate Sector, resulting in a long term mutually beneficial relationship.