Share:

Senior management officers visit PSCA

A delegation of 11 senior officers from various occupational groups visited Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication Centre (PPIC3) to secure first-hand insight of the faculty. The senior officers were from Pakistan Administrative Service, Police Service of Pakistan, Foreign Service of Pakistan, Railways Group, Pakistan Customs Service and Pakistan Audit & Accounts Service. The delegation was also accompanied by two faculty members and two coordinators from the National Management College. Chief Administrative Officer of Punjab Safe Cities Authority Kamran Khan briefed the delegation about various functions of the project and the advanced technologies supporting the same. The delegation briefed about PSCA’s premier project PPIC3, which was a consolidated hub of integrated policing regulating swift emergency & police responses, intelligent traffic management, dispatch of Punjab Police, PRU and Dolphin Force, 1122 Emergency response, Criminal Identification Investigations, virtual surveillance and Media Monitoring. Later, the delegation was presented with souvenir shields by the management of PSCA.–APP

­Brit deported over invalid visa

Immigration authorities Wednesday deported a Brit for having invalid travel documents. Andrew William Peart, holding passport No 510735336 without visa, landed at Lahore airport by Qatar airline from Doha, an official said, adding that he was not having any invitation letter as well. Passenger was denied entry and handed over to airline staff for his deportation. –Staff Reporter

315 booked for defying traffic laws

Punjab Highway Patrol registered 315 cases against motorists for violating various traffic rules. According to PHP sources, the team of PHP impounded 24 motorbikes for using fake registration number plates. The team arrested 31 culprits for fixing prohibited gas cylinder.–App

Health exhibition opens

Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Healthcare Kh Imran Nazir inaugurated Health Asia Exhibition at Expo Centre on Wednesday. Office-bearers of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association and representatives of pharmaceutical companies were also present. It was informed that 390 stalls have been set up in the exhibition by the local and multinational pharmaceutical companies. Medical equipment, tools and other articles have been displayed in the exhibition. The minister said that information technology would be utilized for establishing e-BHUs in Punjab. He appreciated organizers for arranging the event that would help promoting trade and economic activities in the country. –Staff Reporter