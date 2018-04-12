Share:

SADIQABAD-The candidates of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) will contest election from the platform of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), said JUI-F tehsil amir Qari Abdur Rahim.

During a meeting with local JUI-F office-bearers here, he said that the party would fight against the seculars, capitalists and landlords. He vowed to strengthen the MMA network in Sadiqabad tehsil. For the purpose, he pledged to visit all units of the tehsil. On the occasion, he also urged the government to play its due role in stopping oppression in Kashmir, Palestine, and Myanmar to name a few. He vehemently criticised the United States forces for killing hundreds of Tahfeez students in aerial bombardment in Kunduz. JUI-F tehsil general secretary Hafiz Saeed Mustafa, city ameer Maulana Abdullah Rabbani and senior naib ameer Maulana Ghulam Hussain also attended the meeting.

SERVICES UNDERSCORED

The completion of development projects worth billions of rupees in Sadiqabad tehsil stands testimony to the fact that the government is making all possible efforts for the provision of basic necessities of life to the masses at their doorsteps.

These views were expressed by Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) chairman Ch Shafiq Pappa, Market Committee chairman Haji Talib Hussain, Ch Azhar Shafiq, Tahira Zia and Aslam Bajwa during a media talk here. They said that the public welfare projects launched by the PML-N government in Sadiqabad tehsil would lay the foundation of a new era of development. “By fulfilling basic needs of the masses, the government has decreased the sense of deprivation among people of South Punjab to a remarkable extent,” they maintained. “A large network of roads is being constructed in South Punjab. Children are getting quality education. People get modern healthcare at public hospitals,” they added. They termed agriculture backbone of the national economy and highlighted the government’s steps for the welfare of the farming community, particularly the small farmers.

CLAIMS REITERATED

A local politician, Mumtaz Ali Khan Chang, said that his politics aimed at serving the masses. During a media talk at Sadiqabad Press Club, he added that he would continue serving the people of PP-266 constituency whether they elect him or not. He flayed the local lawmakers for leaving the people of the constituency in the lurch. He announced to contest Punjab Assembly election from PP-266 constituency.