MIRPUR (AJK)-People of Jammu & Kashmir including those settled in Britain and other European countries will stage mammoth protest demonstrations against India on the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Modi in London on April 18.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan stated this on Wednesday while addressing a public gathering in Dadayal Town of Mirpur district on Wednesday. Farooq Haider said that he himself, flanked by his cabinet and other AJK Parliament members along with the Kashmiri Diaspora, will participate in the protest demonstration to express indignation against the continued reign of state terrorism and human rights abuses against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian occupational forces. The Kashmiris will invite the world’s attention towards the ugly Indian face and the importance of early settlement of Kashmir issue, he added.

Raja Farooq said that children in the liberated territory of AJK were upset and perplexed over the recent repeated tragic incidents of violence and state terrorism in occupied Jammu Kashmir - in which dozens of the Kashmiri youth were martyred by the brutal occupying Indian forces in fake encounters.

India, he lamented, was letting the reign of state terrorism and inhumanity loose against innocent Kashmiris to perpetuate its forced and unlawful rule in the occupied state. The people of Jammu & Kashmir, he said, would not allow India to be succeeded in its nefarious designs for long time.

Earlier, the AJK prime minister inaugurated various development projects in Dadayal sub division of Mirpur District including improvement and reconditioning of Palaak-Dadayal-DhanGalli Highway. These projects were launched to ameliorate the life style of the common man in the comparatively fast developing district of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The prime minister told the gathering on the occasion that under the liberal financial assistance by the government of Pakistan, AJK enjoyed the highest volume of the development funds in the third quarter of the annual budget of the state - than all the provinces of the country. “The AJK government has moved to the central government for more due increase of development funds in the next fiscal year budget,” the prime minister said.

Referring to his government’s high spirit of ensuring transparency and the popular slogan of good governance in the nation-building institutions, Farooq Haider asserted that the introduction of National Testing Service (NTS), Public Service Commission, emergency service and financial discipline in the government departments were the ample proof of the fair and transparent approach of the incumbent regime. He added that nobody could raise finger at his government after the land marks achievements.

He announced the construction of Dadayal-Sehensa Highway besides the upgradation of various state-run educational institutions in the sub division.