Lahore - The Grief Directory, an NGO, with a foreign delegates visited CCPO Office on Wednesday. According to a press release, the visiting team praised police reforms, especially IT initiatives.

Dr Narmeen led the foreign delegates including Dr Hanik Yoo and Dr Innee Cho to the CCPO Office where SSP Administration Rana Ayyaz Saleem briefed them about the initiatives including Local Eye, Hotel Eye, Welfare Eye, 8330 SMS Service and 111 Information System.

Rana told the visitors that the capital city police were utilising modern technology to curb crimes while the other province were also replicating these projects.

The Korean delegation recognised all these projects, saying such steps would help ensure protection to public. The SSP also gave memorial souvenirs to delegates.