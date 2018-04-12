Share:

LAHORE - The last three train sets of Orange Line reached here, and after their arrival, the total train sets have swelled to 27 in the city. Fourteen train sets had been parked at train’s depot Dera Gujjran while the stabling yard at Ali Town will house 13 sets.

Advisor to the Chief Minister, Punjab and Chairman of the steering committee for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project (LOMTP) Khawaja Ahmad Hassan disclosed this after the weekly progress review meeting, here, Wednesday.

The work for laying metallic track as well as installation of electrical and mechanical equipment was in full swing thesedays as additional workforce had been employed by the Chinese contractor CR-NORINCO for this purpose with a view to partially starting the trial run of the train very soon, he added.

He said the Parks and Horticulture Authority had been tasked for designing ornamental lightening system for illumination of track as per international standards. He said the train would be operated with electricity and construction of an electric sub-station near University of Engineering and Technology at GT Road had been completed for this purpose. The LESCO had assured to make it functional as and when required.

He further said that first four metro stations from Dera Gujjaran to Mehmood Booti would be completed during the current week while target had been set for completing Pakistan Mint station and Nichelson Road station by the end of next week. More than half of the track laying work at this stretch had already been completed, he said.

The meeting was told that so far 86.41 per cent civil work on the project had been completed. Progress of work on package-I from Dera Gujjaran, G.T.Road to Chouburji was 91.27 percent, on package-II from Choburji to Ali Town was 81.05 percent, on Depot near Dera Gujran was 87.10 percent while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town it was 88.20 percent. Progress on Electrical and Mechanical work on the project had been 53.92 per cent.

Khawaja Ahmad Hassan directed for completing rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads, affected by the ongoing civil work, by the end of this month for ending the sufferings of the general public as well as the local traders.

He urged the departments concerned to finalize shifting of utility services for this purpose before the carpeting of roads as road cuts will not be allowed after the construction of roads is finalized.

Chief Engineer TEPA, LDA Mazhar Hussain Khan, senior officials of LESCO, WASA, PTCL, SUI GAS, Traffic Police, Railways, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Chinese Contractor, CR-NOROINCO, representatives of Chinese Engineering Consultant and local contractors of the project attended the meeting.