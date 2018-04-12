Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly on Wednesday witnessed an interesting dialogue between PTI’s Shireen Mazari and Speaker Ayaz Sadiq when the former inadvertently addressed him as ‘Yaar’ (Mate).

The house members, guests in galleries and journalists gallery enjoyed over the situation when MQM’s Sheikh Salahuddin drew the attention of the speaker over the remarks of Shireen Mazari. “She said Yaar (Mate) to you (NA Speaker),” Salahuddin pointed out in a joking manner.

Speaker NA, amused by the situation, immediately enquired from Mazari over the word ‘Yaar’ used by her. “What did you say to me ‘Yaar’,” he asked.

PTI’s MNA Shireen Mazari, having smile on her face, replied she could use the word “yaar” for Asad Umar and Shafqat Mehmood and not for him (NA Speaker).

The chair, in a lighter vein, asked Mazari not to use this word. He further said Mazari is ‘a friend and like an elder sister’. PTI’s MNA, reacting to the remarks, said she was not elder to him (NA Speaker).

The NA speaker, in an immediate response once again, said that he had already seen the National Identity Card (NIC) of her. “You can become a younger sister. Just don’t use words like ‘yaar’ again,” he remarked.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi after a long time attended the proceedings for an hour. He, however, mostly engaged in discussion with party members and others.

Likewise, PML-N’s senior leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan also attended the proceedings but he was also seen engaged in chit-chat with some of the party’s colleagues.