KASUR-Despite tall pre-election claims of the rulers, electricity loadshedding got worst with the start of summer in Kasur district, especially in the rural areas.

Residents of different areas and traders told The Nation during a survey that they are compelled to brave up to 18 hours unscheduled power loadshedding daily on a daily basis. “Power outage is affecting us badly, most of our business depends on electricity and we cannot afford generator or UPS,” they lamented, adding that if the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) does not rationalise power outages’ schedule, the residents, especially the trading community would be forced to take to streets. The civil society flayed the government for turning a blind eye to the grave situation amid tall claims.

The residents demanded the government take immediate notice of the worsening situation and provide relief to public “in the just-started-summer.”

13 outlaws lassoed

Police arrested 13 outlaws including drug-peddlers and five proclaimed offenders during operations conducted in different areas of Kasur district here the other day.

According to a police spokesman, the operation was conducted under directives from District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Marwat. During the operation, Chunian police Station House Officer Yasir arrested two drug-peddlers including Firdous Shafiq alias Sheeka and Asif alias Aasu from Pir Jahanian and recovered 4kg of hashish.

Dena Nath police check-post in-charge Atif conducted a raid in Sarai Cheena and nabbed a woman drug-peddler namely Nazia Bibi with 1.15kg of hashish. Sarai Mughal police held two suspects - Akmal and Rashid - with 0.5kg of hashish and 10 litres of liquor.

Similarly, Ellahabad police nicked Riaz with 20 litres of liquor; Chunian Saddr police nabbed 160g of hashish and 10 litres of liquor and registered cases against them. The police also arrested five proclaimed offenders wanted in robbery, murder and dacoity like heinous crime.