HANGU - A man shot dead his wife and sister-in-law over slight delay in opening the door of the house for him in Dosa Banda area of the district on Tuesday night.

According to police, Sajid Khan, son of Waris Khan, while lodging FIR said that his brother Amjad Khan killed his wife Sajida and sister-in-law Lal Bibi over unknown reason. Sajid also said that they had neither any enmity nor had internal dispute.

Deputy Superintendent Police Umar Hayat said both the women died on the spot, while the accused escaped after the incident.