Share:

MULTAN-Punjab Minister for Health Kh Salman Rafiq declared on Wednesday that an inquiry would be launched against those responsible for shortage of medicines in Nishtar Hospital.

Chairing a meeting Nishtar University Syndicate, he declared that an inquiry has been ordered into the shortage of medicines and action would be taken against the persons responsible in the light of the inquiry report. He said that the government allocated enormous funds for health and the people trying to sabotage government’s efforts would be punished. He directed Nishtar administration to ensure availability of medicines in the hospital and make medicine purchase system functional.

He said that it is unfortunate that the patients are forced to purchase medicines from the market despite government’s steps to provide them with free medicines. He said that health card is a revolutionary step taken by the government.

Earlier, the syndicate approved recruitment of staff and teachers as well as administrative decisions. The syndicate also approved a makeshift arrangement under which the rules of Fatima Jinnah Medical University would be followed to run the affairs of Nishtar University. The syndicate okayed proposals for preparing PC-1 for Nishtar University’s administrative block and medicine warehouse.

Meanwhile, the minister carried out surprise visit of the Children Complex Hospital and inspected administrative as well as construction issues. He talked to the patients and inquired about the availability of medicines and other facilities at the hospital.