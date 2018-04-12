Share:

rawalpindi - The accused involved in murdering a student and wounding two others with a sharp dagger had entered the Barani Institute of Management and Sciences on invitation of director student affairs, sources disclosed on Wednesday.

BIMS Director Student Affairs, Shihab Azhar, had invited Mukaram Abbasi, a student expelled by the university management due to his involvement in criminal activities, to hold a “Jirga” to solve a dispute between two student groups, they added.

Mukaram Abbasi was also accompanied by another expelled student Aqib Abbasi in the Jirga while murdered student, Kamran Yousafzai, was the mediator, sources said.

They said the blunder on part of director student affairs has put the lives of hundreds of students to risk. “A discussion taking place between the two parties when all of a sudden Mukaram Abbasi and Aqib Abbasi got infuriated and started abusing Kamran Yusafzai,” they said. The director then dissolved the Jirga and all the members evacuated the varsity. Kamran was leaving university for hostel when Mukkaram Abbasi stabbed him to death and critically injured two students in the parking lot.

A murder case has been registered against accused with Police Station New Town.

Shihaz Ahzar, the director student affairs, when contacted, rebuffed the allegations that he had invited the accused as mediator in the varsity to solve the dispute between two student groups. He added that director administration was looking into murder case of the student and he could provide better information in this regard.

Scores of students of BIMS-iUSE School of Engineering and Management Sciences gathered outside the university to stage a protest demonstration.

With black ribbons tied on their arms, the students chanted slogans against the university management. The protest also led to the cancellation of exams being conducted in the morning hours. SSP (Operations) Muhammad Bin Ashraf and DSP New Town Circle Raza Ullah Khan rushed to the scene and ensured the protesting students that police would soon arrest the killer. On this the students dispersed peacefully.

The police officers also visited varsity and met with the management. “We have constituted several teams which are raiding the possible hide outs to arrest the killer,” said SSP. He said police are investigating the murder case from all possible angles.

Dr Hafeez ur Rehman, the head of BIMS, told The Nation, that some students have formed an organisation named “Pashtoon Students Federation” being backed by politicians. He said the heads of the federation wanted to create Quaid-e-Azam University like situation in his institution. An inquiry committee has been constituted to probe into the murder case and the security at the varsity premises has been beefed up. He said the exams cancelled due to protest would be rescheduled soon.

A student of BIMS told The Nation that the politicians belonging to Swat including former provincial education minister Ayub Khan had arrived in Rawalpindi to chalk out their future line of action to arrest the killer of Kamran Yousafzai, who belonged to Swat.