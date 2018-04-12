Share:

KARACHI - Supporters of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside Government Girls Secondary School in Jafar-e-Tayyar Society Malir to protest against the hours-long power outages that has also put the future of grade 9th and 10th students at stake who are appearing in their annual examinations these days.

The venue where the MWM supporters staged protest demonstration was also an examination centre. The students also joined protest. They were carrying placards and banners and also raised slogans. They demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice against K-Electric management.

Speaking to the participants of the demo, MWM Karachi chapter’s leaders Ahsan Rizvi and Arif Raza Zaidi lambasted the management of K-Electric who, they said, was solely responsible for the hours-long power outages in all over city and particularly in Malir.

They lamented that students appearing in their annual exams have to sit in the jam-packed rooms in sweltering hot days without electricity. They lashed out at Cluster Head Aqib Salam and IBC GM (Commercial) Saleem Baloch of K-Electric who, they said, were trying to generate revenues by depriving people of electricity.

They said that it was the worst sort of corruption on part of K-Electric that it doesn’t generate electricity through furnace oil but depend on cheaper gas from the government company (SSGC) and sell electricity at exorbitant prices earning huge profits also by overbilling and through much higher prices.

They said Saleem Baloch and DGM K-Electric Zakir Memon in a meeting some weeks ago had assured MWM delegation that duration of load-shedding (scheduled outages) would be reduced but despite 90 percent recovery in terms of utility bills, K-Electric failed to ensure smooth power supply to entire Karachi and particularly areas of Malir including Jafar-e-Tayyar Society.

On this occasion, students during interaction with media men it was very much difficult for them to prepare at home for exams without electricity as they need light to study alongside fan or AC for cold air which is not possible without power supply. They said K-Electric was playing with their future by denying power supply to their areas.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Ali Zaidi demanded the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and K-Electric (K-E) to immediately resolve their differences in the interest of the public and provide them immediate relief. Addressing a press conference at Insaaf House Karachi, he said that the disputes between the companies were increasing the miseries of Karachites. KE and SSGC blame games has not halted whereas the occurrence till now had confirmed the failure of the ruling governments. He said provincial and federal government has given free hands to KE and SSGC by keeping silence over the issue, giving space to both companies to create more sufferings for the masses.