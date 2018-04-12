Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning atrocities perpetrated on innocent Kashmiri by the Indian security forces in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“The house condemned brutal killings of more than 20 persons, indiscriminate shooting and beating causing injuries to over 100 persons,” says the resolution moved by Minister for Kashmir Affairs Barjees Tahir, demanding the international community to implement the UNSC resolutions that promise right of self-determination to Kashmiri people.

“This house salutes and expresses complete solidarity with the brave people of Indian occupied Kashmir in their popular, spontaneous and peaceful protests against the illegal occupation by India [and] killing of innocent Kashmiris,” says the resolution, demanding release of all political prisoners including Hurriyat leadership.

This house, according to the resolution, demands to stop all violations of the human rights of the people in the Indian occupied Kashmir and acts of state terrorism.

It demands to repeal all black laws such as armed forces (Jammu and Kashmir), Special Powers Act (1990), Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act 1978 and others, which are repugnant to fundamental rights and human dignity.

The resolution urged the government to request the Human Rights Council in Geneva to send a fact-finding mission to the occupied valley to investigate the human rights violations.

The house, through a resolution, demands to lift all restrictions on the media and stop intimidation and harassment of journalists.

NA PASSES TWO BILLS

The government with majority of votes passed “The COMSTS University Islamabad Act, 2018” aimed to upgrade “Institute of Information Technology (CIIT)” to COMSATS University.

The CIIT is one of the three education institutions in Pakistan that have been ranked in the band of 601-800 top universities.

The government side had earlier twice failed to get the bill passed in previous National Assembly sessions.

The opposition in Wednesday’s proceedings opposed the idea including elected members in the syndicate.

Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer, mover of the bill, assured to address the reservations of the opposition members.

The government also passed “The Institute of Art and Culture Bill, 2018” moved by State Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Balighur Rahman.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill, says “The Institute of Art and Culture will be based in Lahore and may be extended to the whole of Pakistan.”

MIGRANTS SMUGGLING BILL INTRODUCED

Earlier, State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhary introduced “The prevention of smuggling of migrants, 2018” aimed to prevent and combat smuggling of migrants, facilitation of national and international cooperation, and protection of the rights of smuggled migrants.

