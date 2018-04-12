Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) will contest next general elections on the same symbol.

The announcement to this effect was made in a press conference by PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and PML-F chief Syed Sibghatullah Rashdi who is commonly known as Pir Pagara.

Earlier, Pir Pagara along with senior leaders from Sindh reached Chaudhrys’ house in Gulberg and held meeting with Ch Shujaat, Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Kamil Ali Aga and Ch Moonis Elahi.

“We will contest election on the same symbol and also invite other parties and political personalities to be part of our alliance,” said the leaders during the press conference.

They added the opposition alliance will be made in all the provinces before the general elections.

Claiming that the caretaker government of 2013 manipulated the previous general elections, they said such type of setup will not be acceptable to them.

They appreciated Pakistan Army efforts and sacrifices in eliminating terrorism in the country, saying those made attacks on armed forces were the enemies of the country. They said judiciary was doing a great job which deserved respect instead of criticism.

Pir Pagara whose political base is Sindh and he leads a Grand Democratic Alliance in the province against the PPP said that he requested Ch Shujaat to develop contacts with other parties including the PTI to form a united opposition alliance.

The GDA comprises PML-F, National People’s Party, Qaumi Awami Tehreek, Sindh National Front, People’s Party (Workers) and some other like-minded groups.

Since the PTI has already announced not to make election alliance with any party in Punjab and the proposed coalition will be against the PML-N, a united front of small factions of Muslim League and some other groups including the Muttahida Majlise Amal, Pakistan Awami Tehreek, Sunni Ittehad Council is likely to emerge in the province before the upcoming polls.

Pir Pagara claimed the people of Sindh would vote for GDA candidates in the coming election and it will form government in the second biggest province defeating the PPP. He also claimed that the 2013 election results were changed after midnight and PML-F’s 17 seats in the province were given to the PPP.

Ch Shujaat said the PML-N, which was a hindrance in uniting the Muslim League factions, was going to meet its logical fate and it was a writing on the wall hence the chances of Leaguers’ unity were bright. He invited all ‘patriotic forces’ to unite for the betterment of the country.