Share:

KARACHI - The law enforcing agencies Wednesday claimed for the fourth time to resolve the case of MQM-P MPA Manzar Imam’s killing and arrested a suspect affiliated with MQM-London over his alleged involvement in the case.

Manzar Imam was shot dead in Karachi’s Orangi Town locality on January 17, 2013, along with two police guards and a driver and later the police and Rangers have claimed to arrest culprits behind his killings.

In 2015, Rangers had claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the assassination of MQM lawmaker during a raid conducted in the Taiser Town area of Karachi. The law enforcing authority claimed that Muhammad Ashiq, affiliated with the MQM, was arrested and confessed to killing MQM legislator and his guards in January 2013.

On September 21, 2018, Pirabad police had claimed that they have arrested a target killer naming Ashfaq Ali alias chief, who was involved in targeted killing of nine people including MPA Manzar Imam, while police also recovered a Kalashnikov from possession of target killer.

The former SSP West Pir Mihammed Shah had also claimed that the accused admitted to kill nine people including Manzar Imam, while during investigation, the accused also confessed to kill his own unit member Sadaqat Hussain Jafri along with his accomplices. The accused was involved in extortion, vandalism including other crimes.

On Wednesday District Central police chief SSP Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan disclosed during a news conference that a suspect affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) identified as Zahid Iqbal, son of Niaz Ahmed, was apprehended on a tip-off from Orangi Town.

He said that the action was taken by the New Karachi police who also recovered a 9mm pistol and a hand grenade from his possession.

“He (Zahid Iqbal) gone into hiding since he killed his own party’s MPA Manzar in Orangi Town in 2013,” the SSP claimed and further added that the accused was also allegedly involved in 18 more cases of crimes including target killings, extortion and disturbing law and order situation during strikes.

Police officials also claimed that the accused had been a part of the team of the MQM’s former Karachi Tanzeemi Committee’s in-charge Hammad Siddiqui and committed crimes on the directions of Siddiqui, former Orangi Town Sector in-charge Afsar Hussain Zaidi and former Unit in-charge Shafqat.

The accused also revealed to have been involved in setting vehicles on fire to create panic and harassment during strikes in Karachi operation in 90s along with his 20 more companions including Mobin, Nawab, Shafqat, Marshal, Arman, Ashfaq chief, Alauddin alias Kala Pappu, Azam, Danish alias DC, Sabir, Rabbani alias Firon and Anwar alias Lomrian. The accused also confessed to have killed a woman, namely Shaheen Perveen and later dumped her body at Dabba Mor in North Karachi in 1996 as well as the accused and his companions has also been involved in the killings of a religious party, his own party worker as well as ethnic based target killings.