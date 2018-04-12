Share:

KASUR-Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested as many as 16 outlaws including notorious drug-peddlers during operations conducted in different localities of Kasur district.

Police sources said that Dena Nath Check-Post in-charge Hafiz Atif conducted a raid in Sarai Cheenba and arrested a notorious moonshiner namely Faryad alias Billa. The police recovered more than 100 bottles of liquor from his possessi on and registered a case against him. The accused had been involved in sale of liquor in Phoolnagar and adjoining areas.

In another raid, Phoolnagar police raided and arrested a moonshiner namely Shaukat and recovered 20 litres of liquor from him.

Similarly, a team of Ellahabad police command by Station House Officer (SHO) Malik Kifayat Hussain nabbed a drug-peddler, Manzoor, with more than 1kg of hashish. A Pattoki City police team led by check-post in-charge Abdul Jabbar nicked two drug-peddlers including Allah Rakha and Nadeem and seized over 1kg of hashish and 1 kg of opium. Kot Radha Kishan police lassoed one namely Saeed from Hindal Chowk and recovered 1.1 kg of hashish from his possession. Eight other outlaws were held with illegal arms in different police operations. Police also arrested three suspects for violating Tenant Act and registered cases against them.

KILLED

A motorcyclist was crushed to death by Fareed Express train near Lolay Rajputan railway crossing. The deceased was identified as Ibrahim, resident of Mauza Kal. He was on the way back home from Kanganpur village when the accident occurred. Kanganpur police were investigating.

ROBBED

Citizens had been deprived of cash and other valuables in different incidents of robbery and street mugging.

According to police sources, two robbers intercepted six men returning home from work at gunpoint and robbed them of a motorbike, cell phones and cash. The robbers also thrashed two of them including Mirza Abdullah and Zain Akhtar, residents of Baba Sheikhpura. They tied them with ropes and threw them in a nearby field.

In Pattoki, armed men robbed Khalid Pervez, salesman of a cigarette company, of Rs50,000 cash and a cell phone. Police were investigating.