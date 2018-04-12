Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar has directed the revenue monitoring committee to keep a watch over the recovery position of various departments of the KMC and submit suggestions for increase revenue.

The heads of recovery departments have been instructed to ensure implementation of directives and orders issued in the previous recovery meetings and remove any hurdle in the swift and satisfactory recovery of revenue.

On the directive of the mayor, follow up meeting of revenue recovery was held with the heads of different recovery departments and chaired by the Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Asghar Abbas whereas Finance Committee of City Council Chairman Nadeem Hidayat Hashmi and Municipal Utility Charges Taxes Committee Chairman Rahat Hussain Siddiqui also attended the meeting.

During the meeting various directives which were earlier given to the departments came into discussions and the concerned department head informed about the progress on such orders and implementation of directives.

The metropolitan commissioner said that it was mandatory to achieve the recovery targets set up in the current budget for the departments so that the organisation could get financial strength and resources collected through this could be used for betterment in the city.

He said the review and analysis of the recovery by different departments of the KMC will continue in accordance with the directive of the mayor.

During the meeting various matters regarding charged parking, veterinary services, land, katchi abadies, food and quality control, graveyards, MUCT, finance and other departments came under discussion and the concerned officials gave details on it.

Earlier, the mayor paid a visit of Malir-15 and N-5 project to review the progress of development works and inaugurate the recently completed ramp of the Malir-15 Bridge towards Azeempura.

He was accompanied by the DMC Korangi Chairman Syed Nayyar Raza, KMC Council Committee for katachi abadies Chairman Saad Bin Jaffer and other officers and elected representatives.

The mayor unveiled the plaque of the project and met with the people of the area. He also inspected construction work of N-5 and gave directives to the concerned officers.

While talking to media, he said that millions of people in Azimpura and adjacent localities would be benefitted with this ramp of Malir Bridge by reduction in travel time.

He said remaining development works of N-5 will also be completed soon with the installation of two pedestrian bridges on N-5 for convenience of the people.

He said: “We are waiting for the Karachi package and we hope that this city would get its right and problems of its citizens would solve now.”

The mayor said that this ramp has been completed with a cost of 95 million rupees with 7.55 meter wide carriage way.

He said the project has to be completed in time so that citizens could be saved from any inconvenience and traffic jam problem.

Wasim said that sanitation and leakage from water and sewerage lines was an old issue in Karachi and various areas suffering due to this.

The removal of waste has been assigned to the Solid Waste Management Board and its performance is before everyone, he added. He said we have to solve this problem now and take positive and concrete measures to make Karachi a clean and green city.