SIALKOT-A delegation of 23 male and female Sikh Yatrees from Canada on Wednesday visited Gurudawara Babey Di Beri and thanked Pakistani government’s policies for the minority communities especially Sikhs.

They highly hailed Pakistan’s sincere efforts for ensuring the religious freedom of the minorities and safeguarding the sacred places and Gurudawaras of the Sikh community in Pakistan.

Led by Jasveer Singh, the Sikh Yatrees refreshed their pre-partition memories. They also performed their religious rites and distributed sweets. They said that Pakistan was peaceful country and the people of Pakistan were also very peace-loving. They said that the Pakistanis have given marvelous love, affection, care and unforgettable hospitality to them.

Later, these Sikh pilgrims visited Gurudawara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur-Shakargarh. They also performed their religious rites there amid tight security.

Meanwhile, Sialkot Municipal Corporation announced to launch an awareness- campaign in Sialkot city for motivating the people of Sialkot city to ensure timely registration of births and deaths at its registration branch.

Mayor Tauheed Akhtar told newsmen that the Municipal Corporation would also launch a campaign to cull stray dogs. It will ensure anti-mosquitoes spray in urban areas to save the local people from dengue, mosquitoes and flies.

CHILD INJURED AT SCHOOL: A student was injured after receiving bullet injuries as the 12-bore gun of the untrained security guard went off at the main gate of a leading private school namely Sialkot Grammar School at College Road.

Police said that the security guard Irfan was untrained. He was checking the gun which suddenly went off injuring Sharjeel (13), he was present there on the spot. The injured was shifted to Daska Civil Hospital in critical condition.