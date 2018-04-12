Share:

LAHORE - Sikh yatrees from India will arrive here at Wagha railway station by Samjotha Express train on April 12 to attend Baisakhi festival. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secretary Muhammad Tariq Khan said Sikh leaders and board officials will receive them warmly at Wagha railway station.

He said all the arrangements including accommodation,journey, medical services, trained doctors, currency exchange and free food were completed, adding that special arrangements regarding security were in place.