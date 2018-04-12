Share:

Czechs call up Kvitova against Germany

PRAGUE - World number six Karolina Pliskova will lead the Czech Republic in the Fed Cup semi-final tie in Germany on April 21-22, the Czech Fed Cup team announced Wednesday. Captain Petr Pala has also called up 10th-ranked two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and 26th-ranked Barbora Strycova, adding he would name the fourth player later on. "The team is strong but we are facing a strong opponent," said Pala, who has led the Czechs to five Fed Cup titles out of the last seven Fed Cup editions. "The tie will definitely be great for the audience and tough for both teams." "The Germans are in a great shape. Goerges played the final at Charleston, Kerber plays much better than last year," added Pala. Czech and Germany last met in the 2014 final when the Czechs won 3-1.–AFP

Joshua eager to face Wilder

LONDON - Anthony Joshua wants to face fellow unbeaten world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder next, rather than Alexander Povetkin, the British boxer told the BBC Tuesday. Joshua unified the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organisation heavyweight titles by outpointing New Zealand's Joseph Parker in Cardiff on March 31. Immediately afterwards, he called out Wilder, the American who holds the WBC’s heavyweight belt. The winner of a Joshua-Wilder fight would be the first man to hold all four major heavyweight titles simultaneously. But Povetkin is the WBA's mandatory challenger. "I'd rather fight Wilder so if Povetkin can wait some time in 2019, that would be ideal," said Joshua, 28.–AFP

Pakistan to host SAFF event next year

LAHORE - Pakistan will host SAFF (U-15) Boys 2019, SAFF Championship 2020 and SAFF Women (U-19) Championship. While PFF senior vice president Syed Khadim Ali Shah was elected unopposed as SAFF senior vice president for the next four years term along with Qazi Salahuddin as SAFF president. PFF president Faisal Saleh Hayat along with senior vice president Syed Khadim Ali Shah and secretary Col (R) Ahmed Yar Lodhi represented Pakistan in SAFF congress held in Bangladesh. Faisal hoped Khadim will keep on serving Pakistan’s football and playing his positive role in regional football development. SAFF has seven regional countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Maldives. Faisal reiterated his commitment to take Pakistan football to new heights.–Staff Reporter

Mughalpura Sports beat Lucky Star Club

LAHORE - Mughalpura Sports Cricket Club beat Lucky Star Cricket Club by 65 runs to enter the second round of the 1st Cannon foam Challenge Cup One-Day Club Cricket Tournament, being organised by Golden Star Cricket Club. Brilliant batting by young Abdul Saboor of Mughalpura Club was the only highlight of the match played at Al-Bilal Ground Township. Mughalpura Sports won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 258-8 in 35 overs with Abdul Saboor smashing 92, Umair Shah 59 and M Salman 35. M Afzal Bhatti grabbed 3/44 and Mubashar Rehman 3/49. In reply, Lucky Star Club were all out for 193 in 31.4 overs. Mubashar Rehamn made 38, Tariq Ali 32 and Tayyab Ur Rehman 27. Arslan Haider grabbed 4/54 and M Ammad 3/40.–Staff Reporter

Bahria Cup Football event in full swing

LAHORE – The 3rd Bahria Cup Football Tournament 2018 is in progress here at Bahria Football Academy Rose Garden. Bahria Town Lahore director marketing Miss Nida Zahoor was chief guest on the second day of the tournament and was welcomed by Bahria Town director sports Syed Fakhar Ali Shah while Bahria Football Academy manager Saleem Ahmad Khan and assistant accountant Shahid Raza were also present. The chief guest was introduced with the players. On the second day, three matches of girls were played. In the first match, Bahria Green routed Bahria Red by 2–0. For Bahria Green Minal and Hania scored one goal each. In the second match, Bahria Blue beat Bahria Red 2–1 while in the third and final match, Bahria Green beat Bahria Blue on penalty kicks by 2–1. Today, boys event will be played.–Staff Reporter