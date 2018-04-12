Share:

KARACHI-The pioneering Fashion Pakistan Council kicked off two-day Fashion Pakistan Week Spring/Summer, paving the way for revolutionary designers whilst marking the trends of the season at the Pearl Continental hotel.

Continuing the tradition, this season’s fashion take was glamorously glitzy with a line-up of 15 designers, eight of whom showcased their collection on the first day.

The show was opened by Maheen Khan displaying the latest trends from her brand Gulabo followed by Huma Adnan for FnK Asia, Cheena Chhapra, Hassan Riaz, Yasmeen Jiwa, The Pink Tree Company, Amir Adnan and Farah Talib Aziz. Prior to the show, leading celebrities and designers were seen mingling at the gorgeously designed purple and white Physiogel booth where Nadia Hussain, actress and model engaged the audience in conversations revolving around fashion, their personal style, beautiful skin and talked about the who’s who of fashion.

The event kicked off with some of the best fashion trends being showcased as fresh new faces alongside our favourite ramp-beauties were sent down the runway in exquisite and spring/summer pieces. However, what made an impact was when hearing impaired models made their runway debut for Amir Adnan, who had trained them all personally.