KAMALIA-Labour Qaumi Movement said it was committed to helping the poor and orphans in their pursuit of education.

Its President Malik Abdul Majeed met with Deputy DEO Education Tanveer Ahmed Ghazi in his office. He said, “To help the students, 4,000 rupees per child is provided for school uniforms by the organisation. It has been observed that instead of using quality material, low-cost and sub-standard school uniforms are provided which is clearly the responsibility of the head of the institution. We do not want to name any particular head of any institution to make it personal, but we would not let anyone usurp the basic rights of children.” Deputy DEO told him that children of brick kiln laborers are as his own children and to protect them and their rights is included in his responsibilities and duties.