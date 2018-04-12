Share:

LAHORE-‘The Summer Exhibit’ is set to take place at the Mezbaan Marquee on Thursday (today). This exhibition is organised by the talented duo Alyzeh Rahim Shirazi and Sania Hasnain Ali who are the pioneers in multibrand exhibits.

The Summer Exhibit is a great stage to meet and greet some of the biggest designers and lifestyle brands of the country along with the rising talents from the fashion industry in Pakistan. The exhibition is a huge platform for consumers to shop from and interact with over 50 fashion, lifestyle and food brands.

Participants range from bridal wear to luxury pret to summer pret, lawn, jewellery, interiors, food, children’s wear and even menswear; this exhibition is one of its kind and sure to make a mark this year, especially for those wanted to shop for Eid and/or update their summer wardrobe.

The Summer Exhibit, being a unique event in itself, will be showcasing some of the biggest lifestyle and fashion brands including Meera’s by Nilofer Shahid, Natasha Kamal, Cosa Nostra, Zehra Saleem Reema Ahsan, The Beauty Closet, and many more amazing brands.

Speaking about the event, Alyzeh said: “I am very excited for the 20th Exhibit to take place, we have created a platform for all well known as well as upcoming designers and are recognised for it’s globally now, the exhibition is open for all to participate and the entry is also free, we are looking forward to seeing the response”.

Sania said, “I am thrilled about the growing number of food stalls that will be present at the event as I have recently opened up a restaurant of my own by the name of Urban Kitchen. I feel that it will be an amazing one stop event, with the best of fashion lifestyle and food.”