OKARA-A 14-year-old girl was gang-raped, blackmailed into gang-rape for nine months and impregnated.

According to Depalpur City Police, the 14-year-old girl (identity withheld), niece of Sharif, son of Muhammad Ali, resident of Fareed Kot was going to bazaar when she was abducted by Sajjad, Abu Bakar, Naveed, Arsalan and their five accomplices. They took the girl to a deserted house where they gang-raped her and then let her go. Later, they kept on blackmailing her into rape for months. The family, however, came to know about the issue when the girl got pregnant, upon which she disclosed the facts to her parents. The Depalpur City Police registered a case on the application of the girl’s family. All the accused, however, secured pre-arrest bail from a local court. The police said that it would conduct DNA of the accused to determine the facts.

Orphan girl sexually assaulted



SIALKOT-A 20-year-old orphan girl was sexually assaulted by her neighbour in village Jhumat-Begowala, Sambrial tehsil here on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused identified as Jehan Ali lured the girl (identity withheld) to his house where he raped her. Neighbours and passersby rushed to the house when they heard to the alarms raised by the girl. The accused, however, fled the scene, leaving the victim in critical condition. She was shifted to a local hospital in critical condition. The Begowala Police have registered a case with no arrest in this regard.