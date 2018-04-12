Share:

LAHORE - The Cantonment Police Wednesday claimed to have arrested two boys for raping a teen girl a couple of days ago. The detainees were named as Sibtain Saleem and Naveed Ismail. The police investigators also released a photo of the handcuffed suspects. The arrests were made after the police registered a rape case against the accused on the complaint of victim. In her application, the girl stated that she was abducted by the accused and taken to a house where they raped her.

Mobile-snatchers

arrested

Investigation Police Satu Katla said they arrested two gunmen who were wanted to police in different armed robberies. The police also seized eight mobile phones, one motorcycle and a pistol from them.

Police claimed that the ringleader of a mobile snatcher gang Asif alias Aaso is also among the arrested suspects. Further investigation was underway. –Staff Reporter