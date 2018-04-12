Share:

rawalpindi - A veterinary quiz competition was held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, here on Wednesday.

The quiz was organized by the Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (FVAS), with an aim to highlight the importance of the subject and the latest developments in the field of veterinary and animal sciences. Seven teams participated in the competition including PMAS-AAUR, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, University of Agriculture Peshawar, University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Lahore, Shaheed Zulfiqar University of Agriculture, Sindh, Islamia University Bahawalpur, and College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Jhang.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Sarwat N Mirza was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony.The VC congratulated the organizers and said such activities promote the coordination, collaborations and participation among institutes, organizations and students from vast and diversified culture get an opportunity to interact with each other. He said all these activities are necessary for the growth and exposure of students and hoped such healthy activities should be organized in the future as well.

He also invited the private sectors to come forward and show their affiliation with the educational institutions and for the grooming of students.

In the Competition, University of veterinary and animal sciences Lahore obtained 1st position while University of Agriculture, Peshawar and PMAS-AAUR secured 2nd and 3rd positions and were rewarded with cash prizes of Rs 10000, 8000 and 5000 for first ,second and third positions.