Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Sale of mineral water canes of private plants demand has been increased due to shortage of water supply in the city.

Sources said that only 4000 cusec water was being supplied in head of Nara Canal fed by Sukkur Barrage but unfortunately it was not sufficient for drinking as above supplied quantity of water was not flow towards tail end district Mirpurkhas.

Resultantly, acute water shortage persisting in the city Mirpurkhas and other towns of the district including Mirwah Gorchani, Digri, Jhuddo, Tando Jan Muhammad, Naokot, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Jhilori, Sindhri, Khaan, Hingorno, Phuladyyoon.

Owing to above acute shortage of water mostly people having awareness regarding purified water preferred to buy the filter water canes and bottles of private filter plants companies from local markets for drinking instead to drink the contaminated water. Many citizens including women and children had approached to private and government hospitals for treatment of water born diseases including stomach diseases as they had drunk the contaminated water supplied through water supply schemes. City water supply schemes incharge Jawad said that there was already acute shortage of water in canals resultantly Satellite Town, Tandoadam Road, Jhurbi and Siaal Colony were lying dry without water.

He further said that very short quantity of water for few hours was being supplied to the locals that was already contaminated water as filter plants were lying idle.

The shopkeepers said that purchasers of the filter water canes increased in the city as they were getting filter water canes on good commission from local filter plants companies for sale in retail.