LAHORE - The 14th Annual Arts Exhibition of young artists was held at Alhamra Arts Council on Wednesday. A total of 400 youth from across the province put on display 500 art pieces.

Aneeka Saeed, Areeba Majid Butt, Cyrus Javed, Irum basher, Javed Iqbal, Mariam Laique, Memuna Shahid, Sana Durrani, Sidra Liaqat, and Tayyaba Sabir were declared winner. Cash prize of Rs 10,000 was also given to each winner. Additional Chief Secretary Omer Rasul inaugurated the exhibition and presented the awards to the winners.

Alhamra Arts Council Executive Director Atta Muhammad Khan said, “It has been 14 years we are promoting these young artists. It feels great to see some of them have presented Pakistan on international level as well. The yearly exhibition had always been a huge success because young artists paint their feelings and thoughts on canvas reflecting the socio-political scenario in the country.”

Art Critic Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said, “The exhibition is creating a dialogue for the youth’s conceptual understanding of the world and highlighting their creative energies and minds to speak about their perspectives individually and collectively. It is a visual treat to see such brilliant painting from the youngsters under one roof,” he said.

At the exhibition, the audience was thrilled to see the diversity of artworks that are on display and the amount of effort visual artists are doing in the field of visual arts. The exhibition will remain open till 29th.

Speaking on the occasion Omal Rasul said, “A majority of the artworks was ordinary it was on the same patterns as displayed every year. Young ladies are demonstrating their fortitude in each field and this year the lead was them as well," he said.