Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that selected rulers had brought country to the verge of economic collapse, adding that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would continue to expose white collar crime of selected and incapable rulers.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the adviser said that the people of Pakistan from Karachi to Khyber was victim of the incapability of the PTI government. “Prime Minister’s team was doing nothing for the relief of people instead issuing comical statements,” he asserted.

Wahab has drawn attention of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the miseries of common man owing to inflation in the country. He asked the prime minister to show mercy on the poor masses. He said that inflation and prices of drugs have sky rocketed, while most of the PTI cabinet ministers including Sheikh Rasheed were adding to the woes of people by useless talks and claims.

The PM adviser on information was of the view that all claims and promises made with people by the PTI were without action and implementation. He said that Asad Umer lacked the capacity to bring any improvement in the economy, while Sheikh Rasheed instated of concentrating on the affairs of Railways showing skills of glibness.

Lawyers observe strike

Many courts in parts of the country on Thursday stopped functioning as lawyers observed strike in order to protest against the new National Judicial Policy.

Litigants faced troubles following proceedings suspended in various courts across the country following lawyers’ strike on the appeal of Pakistan Bar Council.

High courts and subordinate courts, however, continued proceedings despite the strike but litigants were only being given new dates of hearings due to the absence of lawyers.

Many arrivers were stopped at the gate of Karachi’s City Court, whereas, court building in Sahiwal was completely closed.

Protestors of Sindh High Court Bar have also stopped private and government lawyers at the entrance gate of Sindh High Court (SHC) building.

A 65-year-old woman told that she was being returned without receiving the date of hearing for her case. She expressed outrage over the situation, saying that her land was grabbed by her neighbour and she came to the court from afar area after travelling into two buses. The woman said, “Today, they are on strike again. They had gone on strike in the previous hearing as well.”

The strike is being observed by the legal fraternity to demonstrate protest against decisions taken by the National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC), barring courts to register cases under Sections 22-A/22-B of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Model Courts.

On March 11, Pakistan Bar Council had observed strike against the National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC)’s decision to curtail powers of sessions courts to entertain applications against non-registration of First Investigation Reports (FIRs) without the complainant having approached a police complaint cell first.

The committee had decided in a meeting that courts would not entertain applications under Sections 22-A/22-B of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) until registration of police complaint redressed under orders of Superintendent Police (SP) rank officer.