KARACHI - Vice Chancellor, Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), Prof Saeed Quraishy said that the E-Doctor program of DUHS is country’s first program of its kind and history has been made as 200 admissions are completed in its third batch.

He said this while addressing the certificate distribution ceremony of first batch of E program as a chief guest. He said that through E-Doctor program billions of rupees of country’s healthcare system will return, health facilities will be provided to people of remote areas.

On this occasion, 98 out of 120 participants of first batch of E program received their shields. Recently retired Pro-vice chancellor Prof Masroor, Head of E-Doctor program Prof Jahan Ara, Principal of Dow Medical College Prof Abu Talib and family members of E doctors were also present in the ceremony.

Prof Saeed Quraishy said that through this program DUHS is bringing those doctors back towards this noble profession who have left their profession due to any reason, epecially those lady doctors who left their profession because of marriages or their family issues.

This program is refreshing their knowledge and bringing them back towards their work so that they can serve people of this country with their skills.

Through this E doctor certificate course students who have done MBBS several years ago, are getting awareness of modern education and research so that they can treat patients with confidence.

While addressing the ceremony Professor Muhammad Masroor said most of the doctors in Pakistan are out of practice, through this program doctors are returning towards their practice.

In first batch 120, in second batch 160 and in third batch 200 doctors have been registered. Prof. Jahan Ara said that E doctors will not only serve their families but now they can serve the country as well.

Project Director of E doctors Abdullah butt said that the E doctors program will be helpful in reducing mortality rates in infants.

At the end of ceremony participants of certificate course took a group photo with chief guest.