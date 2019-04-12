Share:

LAHORE - About 3,000 Sikh pilgrims will arrive here at Wahga Railway station on Friday from India to celebrate Besakhi festival.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Tahir Ehsan, Secretary Board Tariq Wazir, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Tara Singh, local Sikh leaders and board officials will receive them warmly.

Soon after arrival, the pilgrims would leave for Punja Sahib Hassanabdal through a special train.

The main ceremony of Besakhi festival (Bhog Akhand Paath Sahib) will be held at Gurdwara Punja Sahib, Hassanabdal, on April 14. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri and ETPB Chairman Tahir Ehsan will be chief guest on

the occasion while Sikh and Hindu leaders from all over the world and other political and social personalities will participate in it.

The ETPB Secretary said all arrangements regarding Besakhi festival had been completed. All gurdwaras have been decorated, he added. The sikh yatrees will reach Gurdwara Janum Asthan, Nankana Sahib, on April 15. After one-day stay there, the yatrees will visit Such Suda Farooqabad on April 16 and perform their rituals. The yatrees will reach Gurdwara Dera

Sahib on April 18 and will visit Gurdwara Kartar Narrowal on April 19 and they will reach Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore on the same day.

One day stay in Lahore, the yatrees will leave for India on April 21.