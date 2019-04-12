Share:

LAHORE - No word is good or bad as they say. It’s the usage which makes it sound pleasant or awful. Also, there are certain words that can be used in both good and bad contexts.

PPP’s Parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hasan Murtaza is known for his doublespeak among his colleagues and friends. His choice of words and expressions makes lawmakers laugh as he speaks on the Assembly floor.

On Thursday, he took a word from Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and used it in a different context for amusement of everybody sitting in the house.

Opening up general discussion on price control, the minister had stated that present government had inherited things [from the previous government] in a dilapidated condition. Taking part in the debate, Hasan Murtaza said: “I wonder why the PTI people get each and every thing in a dilapidated condition.” It was in fact an indirect taunt at Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding his personal life. While most of the legislators seemingly enjoyed this loaded expression, woman legislators on the treasury benches took it as something very objectionable. They started shouting at the PPP leader and sought apology from him.

Murtaza agreed to apologise without any hesitation, but he wanted to know in precise terms which of his expression had hurt their sentiments and why. Now, it was like causing further embarrassment to the agitating ladies. Acting Speaker Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari was finding it hard how to tackle the situation. He told the PTI lawmakers that he had expunged the objectionable part of Murtaza’s speech from the assembly proceedings. But they still insisted on seeking an apology from the PPP man.

A call for prayer in the meanwhile came to acting speaker’s rescue. He adjourned the sitting for prayer for 20 minutes. When the house resumed proceedings after the prayer break, Uzma Kardar of the PTI pointed out lack of quorum which could not be completed.

Thursday’s Punjab Assembly session ended without completion of the main agenda items mainly because of the double-talk by the PPP lawmaker and partly due to the lackadaisical attitude of the lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

This one-day session was convened on demand of the Opposition which wanted to discuss issues of law and order and price hike. The discussion, however, remained inconclusive as the sitting had to be adjourned due to lack of quorum. Acting Speaker Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari gave sufficient time to the members to complete quorum but most of them left the assembly after prayer break. He prorogued the session sine die.

PML-N lawmaker Sami Ullah Khan later complained to the chair that law minister had assured during the Business Advisory Committee meeting that treasury would not create issue of quorum for the opposition.

Out of 164 total members of the PML-N, less than 60 were present in the house yesterday. Though the general discussion was technically a government business, it was responsibility of the Opposition to maintain quorum since the session had been convened on its requisition.

Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal initiated the debate on price control and held the previous government responsible for the soaring prices of different commodities. He argued that provincial government was responsible to control prices of only essential items like sugar, ghee, pulses, fruit and vegetables. Quoting some figures, the minister tried to prove that prices of essential commodities were not as high as they were three or four years ago.

Responding to minister’s speech, PML-N’s Awais Leghari shifted the blame on the present government accusing it of raising prices of petrol, gas and electricity. Then he deviated from the actual subject and touched upon issues of foreign policy. Leghari criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for what he called his irresponsible statements about present Afghan government and the advantages of Indian premier Modi winning the national elections. He also talked about PTI government’s inability to make Janoobi Punjab province and its decision of inauguration of Lahore-Multan Motorway on April 1, a day remembered as April fool. Apart from the minister, only two members took part in the discussion.